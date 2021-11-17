Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Acquires 1,123,507 Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) Stock

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, purchased 1,123,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,235,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VOSOU opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $6,902,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

