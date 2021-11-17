Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,164 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $151.16 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

