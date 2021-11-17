AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 49,434 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 358.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Vanguard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Vanguard by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of AVD opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.