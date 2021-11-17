AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 76.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,698 shares of company stock valued at $952,412 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSII opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

