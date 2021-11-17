AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.