AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,489 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 723,723 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -460.89 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $54.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

