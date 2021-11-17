AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.10.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

