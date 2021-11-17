AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWN opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 65.42%.

In related news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

