AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,416 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of -0.18.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

