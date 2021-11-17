AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $3,575,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,668 shares of company stock worth $33,545,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

