AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QAD worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth about $5,129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of QAD by 5.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth about $2,611,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.27. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.