AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 23,052 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ichor by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ichor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.