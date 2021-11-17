AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 71,768 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 71,768 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of FutureFuel worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:FF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 5,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

