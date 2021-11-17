AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.