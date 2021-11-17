Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. 40,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,575. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Get Aramark alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aramark stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Aramark worth $21,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.