Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

