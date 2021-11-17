Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

FUV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 29,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,555. The company has a market capitalization of $414.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcimoto stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arcimoto were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

