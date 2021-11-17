Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 45,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,577. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

