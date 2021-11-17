Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Director Joe Nicola Grosso Sells 80,000 Shares

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 80,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,845,150 shares in the company, valued at C$1,884,123.50.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 105,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 330,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$175,890.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 170,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$88,910.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 38,295 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$24,891.75.

CVE LIT opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.32 million and a PE ratio of -46.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.96.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

