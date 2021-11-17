Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,644,100 shares, a growth of 808.3% from the October 14th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.01 million and a PE ratio of 0.88.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

