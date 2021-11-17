Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,644,100 shares, a growth of 808.3% from the October 14th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 1.93 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.65 ($0.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.01 million and a PE ratio of 0.88.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.