Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $142.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARKAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $137.91. 1,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

