Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 385 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $39,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.64.

In other Roblox news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $8,858,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 909,590 shares of company stock valued at $79,417,474 in the last 90 days.

NYSE RBLX traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.11. 483,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,342,964. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.