Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,117. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.01 and a one year high of $168.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.55.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

