Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.46.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.03. 433,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,895,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $280.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

