Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 13.3% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,927,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.78. The company had a trading volume of 138,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,691. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $394.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.73. The stock has a market cap of $417.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

