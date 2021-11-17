Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after acquiring an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.03. 40,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,749. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.51. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

