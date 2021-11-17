Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 219,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,644,678. The firm has a market cap of $214.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

