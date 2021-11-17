Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Asana worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,002,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $11,977,706. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $135.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.55. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

