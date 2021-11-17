ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

ASX opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

