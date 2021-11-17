ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS ASMIY traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.99. 298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.50. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $163.75 and a fifty-two week high of $493.17.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

