AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.10 EPS

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,307. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

