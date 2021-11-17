AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £105 ($137.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £110 ($143.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,801.54 ($128.06).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,602 ($112.39) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,803 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,460.32. The stock has a market cap of £133.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.59. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

