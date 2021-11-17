Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.22. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 246,405 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $199,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

