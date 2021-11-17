Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Athersys stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 9,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,329. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $257.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.03.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Athersys by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Athersys by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Athersys by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Athersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Athersys by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

