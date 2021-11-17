Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of ATHX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 15,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,329. The company has a market cap of $255.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 29.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

