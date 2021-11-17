Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Duncan J. Mcnabb Sells 1,764 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AAWW stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.
Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.