Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Duncan J. Mcnabb Sells 1,764 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.