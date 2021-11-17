Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Atlas Technical Consultants updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ATCX stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,473. Atlas Technical Consultants has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market cap of $382.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.34.

ATCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

