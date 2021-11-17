AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.