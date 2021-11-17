aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIFE. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.97.

Shares of LIFE opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 51.7% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 179,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 61,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 156,528 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

