Aumann (ETR:AAG) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Aumann (ETR:AAG) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

AAG opened at €16.02 ($18.85) on Monday. Aumann has a one year low of €11.14 ($13.11) and a one year high of €19.06 ($22.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.79.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

