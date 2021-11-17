Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $27.55

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.55, but opened at $28.74. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 18,871 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock worth $14,010,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

