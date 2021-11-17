Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 264.0 days.
Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $14.05.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
