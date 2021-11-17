Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 6,500.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 264.0 days.

Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

