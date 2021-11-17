Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $337.50.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $333.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $247.62 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.04.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

