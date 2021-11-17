Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.88 Million

Analysts expect that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will post $266.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.80 million and the highest is $271.96 million. Autohome reported sales of $341.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $37.62. 584,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. Autohome has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

