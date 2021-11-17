Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $242.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $228.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $237.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after buying an additional 703,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

