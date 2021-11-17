Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.65 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CVE XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.51.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

