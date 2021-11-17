Avant Diagnostics Inc’s (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Quiet Period Set To End on November 22nd

Avant Diagnostics’ (OTCMKTS:AVDX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 22nd. Avant Diagnostics had issued 26,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Avant Diagnostics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

AVDX opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.