Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives GBX 531.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nov 17th, 2021

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($6.95).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 596.40 ($7.79) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 574.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 534.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Analyst Recommendations for Avast (LON:AVST)

