Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives GBX 531.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 531.67 ($6.95).

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 596.40 ($7.79) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 574.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 534.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. Avast has a 12 month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

