Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Avaya by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after buying an additional 180,795 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,823,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000.

Shares of AVYA opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.82.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

