Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.89.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

